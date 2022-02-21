Malaysian PM’s visit to Thailand a positive sign on reopening of land border

Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Jojie Samuel said Ismail Sabri’s three-day visit, the first since he was appointed prime minister last August, was at the invitation of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

This was also the first visit by a Malaysian prime minister to the Kingdom since the start of the global Covid-19 pandemic two years ago.

Jojie said matters to be discussed during the visit included the reopening of land borders, bilateral cooperation and exploring trade and investment opportunities post Covid-19.

"There will be some good news (on the reopening of land borders). There are a few proposals on the table.

"Senior officials and a technical committee will discuss the details on the reopening,” he told Bernama after attending the Kelab Malaysia of Thailand (KMT)’s Chinese New Year dinner."