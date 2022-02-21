Strive for peace over Ukraine, FM counsels

China called on countries to shoulder their responsibilities and strive for peace rather than escalate tension, create panic and even hype up wars on the Ukraine issue.

State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made the remark via video to the 58th Munich Security Conference, where he said Ukraine should serve as a communication bridge between the East and West, instead of the frontier of a confrontation of powers.

Wang said countries needed to reject the idea of exclusive security and absolute security, as well as guard against and oppose any attempt for a "new Cold War".

China always holds that all countries' sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected and safeguarded, and Ukraine is no exception to the principle, Wang stressed. He added that Russia's reasonable security concerns should be given respect and emphasis.

Wang reiterated that the parties concerned should come back to the Minsk II agreement of 2015, which he said was the only way to solve the Ukraine issue.

As a product of the Cold War that has long gone, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization needs some necessary adjustments, he said and called into question whether the bloc's eastward enlargement is conducive to long-term European peace and stability.

The three-day conference, which concluded on Sunday, was convened amid the plethora of current crises and the significant risk of further escalation. Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, called on everyone to collectively unlearn and overcome helplessness.