South Korea’s fiscal deficit tops W100tr as spending surged amid COVID-19

The government raked in 344.1 trillion won in taxes last year, up from 285.5 trillion won the previous year, according to the ministry. In December last year, the tax revenue increased 2.9 trillion won on-year to 20.7 trillion won.



On Friday, President Moon Jae-in called for the National Assembly to swiftly approve an extra budget proposal of 14 trillion won that was submitted last month, with political parties already floating ideas of bigger government spending.



The ruling Democratic Party called for a 35 trillion won extra budget, while the main opposition People Power Party demanded a 50 trillion won supplementary budget.



Meanwhile, deputy prime minister and Finance Minister Hong Nam-ki has expressed concerns over the political parties’ push to beef up this year’s extra budget ahead of the March presidential election. He explained that the debt-to-gross domestic product ratio could gain 2 percentage points from the ministry’s estimate if the budget size is jacked up to 35 trillion won, Hong told a parliamentary meeting on Feb. 8.



With the proposed 14 trillion won extra budget, the national debt is already forecast to reach 1,075.7 trillion won this year and the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to rise to a record high of 50.1 percent, according to a government projection.



Hong added that global credit agencies have expressed concerns of the nation’s growing national debt, which has been gaining pace.