Govt to discuss four issues with Malaysian PM during his official visit

“The aspects to be discussed are reopening the Thai-Malaysian border and resuming cross-border projects that have been suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis; reinvigorating the economy with investment promotions in innovative fields; reassuring security and stability in border areas; and revitalising bilateral mechanisms for future cooperation,” said Thanakorn. “The prime ministerial meeting is scheduled for February 25.”

Thanakorn said it is a tradition for a newly appointed leader of an Asean country to visit other member nations as a guest of the government to officially introduce themselves after taking office.

Ismail Sabri became Malaysia’s ninth prime minister in August 2021, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin.

Before visiting Thailand, he had taken a trip to Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei.