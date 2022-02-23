Tue, March 08, 2022

Govt to discuss four issues with Malaysian PM during his official visit

Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha and his cabinet will discuss four issues covering Thai-Malaysian cooperation with Malaysia's Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob during his official visit to Thailand from February 24 to 26 following a Foreign Affairs Ministry invitation, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Wednesday.

“The aspects to be discussed are reopening the Thai-Malaysian border and resuming cross-border projects that have been suspended due to the Covid-19 crisis; reinvigorating the economy with investment promotions in innovative fields; reassuring security and stability in border areas; and revitalising bilateral mechanisms for future cooperation,” said Thanakorn. “The prime ministerial meeting is scheduled for February 25.”

Thanakorn said it is a tradition for a newly appointed leader of an Asean country to visit other member nations as a guest of the government to officially introduce themselves after taking office.

Ismail Sabri became Malaysia’s ninth prime minister in August 2021, succeeding Muhyiddin Yassin.

Before visiting Thailand, he had taken a trip to Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei.

Ismail Sabri will be the first Malaysian PM to officially visit Thailand as a government guest in four years. The last official visit was made by Mahathir Mohamad on October 24 and 25, 2018. Mahathir, however, visited Thailand again in June and November 2019 to attend the 34th and 35th Asean Summit and related meetings.

