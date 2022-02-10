Malaysia's eCommerce income surpasses RM1 trillion

Amid the Covid-19-induced weak economic conditions, eCommerce income surged to RM1.09 trillion in 2021 compared with RM896.39bil in 2020, according to the Statistics Department. The growth was driven mainly by the manufacturing and services sectors.

For the fourth quarter of 2021 (Q4’21), Malaysia’s eCommerce income improved by 18.3% year-on-year (y-o-y) to RM290.3bil.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the country’s income from eCommerce rose 4%.

eCommerce is part of Malaysia’s services sector, which also improved in revenue last year after a contraction in 2020.