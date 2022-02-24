Ukraine's U.N. ambassador to Russia: "There is no purgatory for war criminals"

During the meeting, Kyslytsya urged the council to "do everything possible to stop the war".

"As I said, relinquish your duties as a Chair, call (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, call Lavrov to stop (the) aggression. And I welcome the decision of some members of this Council to meet as soon as possible to consider the necessary decision that would condemn the aggression that you've launched on my people. There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, Ambassador."," Kyslytsya told Nebenzia at the end of the council meeting.