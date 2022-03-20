China carefully calibrates its position on Ukraine with an eye on the US

Mr. Wang's response was not apparent from the Chinese statement on the call and the Chinese experts mostly dismissed the possibility of Beijing playing the role of mediator.

Instead, the Chinese statement showed that Beijing was "pulling away slightly" from Russia, said international relations expert Shi Yinhong of Renmin University in Beijing.

"Since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, many countries around the world have condemned Russia, China has also noticed this," said Professor Shi.

But, at the end of the day, Beijing has the bigger picture in mind - its biggest threat is still The US.

"In the face of all-round confrontation by Western allies led by the US, the strategic partnership between Russia and China is extremely important, this is the reason for China's support to Russia," said Prof Shi.

In his view, Beijing would continue to provide financial and economic help to Russia "as long as it is within its means and interests".

Both China and Russia declared a "no limits" strategic partnership last month after Chines President Xi Jinping met his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

Both sides said they would work together - and against the US - to build a new international order based on their interpretations of human rights and democracy.

Dr. Mikko Huotari, executive director of the German think-tank Mercator Institute for China Studies in Berlin said Beijing and Moscow had a common cause in opposing the US, Nato, and the expansion of Western-centric alliances and security partnerships such as the recent Aukus the pact, which comprises Australia, the UK, and the US.

"I think Xi and Putin see this as a historical struggle for an international order that is much more aligned with their principles and interests," said Dr. Huotari.

In the current crisis, China has repeatedly acknowledged what it describes as Russia's "legitimate security concerns" while calling for restraint and a resolution through negotiations.

It has also been said that the "sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries should be respected and protected".

One cornerstone of Beijing's foreign policy is respect for "national sovereignty" and, in Prof Shi's view, China had already signaled through its statements, albeit indirectly, that this also includes Ukraine's sovereignty.

The calls for restraint, while not singling out Russia, also includes Moscow.

The lack of outright condemnation of the Russian invasion has led Western analysts to criticise Beijing's stand as contradictory but, to experts like Prof Shi, China's position was one with "internal complexities".

Beijing's reputation will no doubt take a hit because of China's stance, and the reported remarks between Mr. Wang and his Ukrainian counterpart were probably a calculated move to take some of the heat off.

In the end, Beijing appears willing to take the hit.

Said S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies Associate Professor Hoo Tiang Boon: "Those reputational costs will be marginal from a relative point of view.

"China's reputation in the US and the West had already been severely damaged in recent years, even without the Ukraine crisis."

Danson Cheong

China Correspondent, The Straits Times