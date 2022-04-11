The latest news on what's happening in the region

Inflation Indonesia
Indonesia braces for higher inflation and slowdown in economic recovery
- The Star ( Malaysia )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014406
Covid-19 Hong Kong
Hong Kong set to detail easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases drop
- China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014407
Techonology Japan
Panasonic to open smart town soon
- The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014409
Economy South Korea
Eating out more expensive due to rising costs, demand
- The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014405
Corruption Laos
Thousands of Party members disciplined over corruption
- Vientiane Times
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014408
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : April 11, 2022
Published : Apr 12, 2022
Published : Apr 12, 2022
Published : Apr 12, 2022
Published : Apr 12, 2022
Published : Apr 12, 2022
Published : Apr 12, 2022
Published : Apr 12, 2022
Published : Apr 12, 2022