Tue, April 12, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on April 11 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Inflation Indonesia
Indonesia braces for higher inflation and slowdown in economic recovery 


- The Star ( Malaysia )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014406


Covid-19 Hong Kong
Hong Kong set to detail easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases drop

- China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014407


Techonology Japan
Panasonic to open smart town soon 

- The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014409


Economy South Korea
Eating out more expensive due to rising costs, demand 

- The Korea Herald
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014405

Corruption Laos
Thousands of Party members disciplined over corruption

- Vientiane Times
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40014408


 

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Related News

Published : April 11, 2022

Related News

New variant causes concern over potential spread in Japan

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Ukraine situation worrying: PM Modi to Biden

Published : Apr 12, 2022

NATO urged to stop provocative remarks against China

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Koreans set to get a year younger as Yoon seeks to ditch ‘Korean age’

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Latest News

Covid expenses – not tourism fee – stopping people visiting Thailand

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Buri Ram wellness centre ties up with TAT to offer traditional treatments

Published : Apr 12, 2022

SET Index predicted to dip on Tuesday ahead of Fed rate hike

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Baht opens lower on Tuesday amid foreign outflows

Published : Apr 12, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.