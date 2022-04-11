Hong Kong set to detail easing of COVID-19 curbs as cases drop

The Hong Kong government decided in mid-March that face-to-face classes would resume after the Easter holidays, and the social distancing curbs that have been in place since early January would be eased in three stages after April 21.

Lam said that although the Omicron virus is still highly infectious, the number of new cases has dropped substantially in the past few weeks and most patients only have mild symptoms.

The government has also improved its ability to cope with the virus. Taking into account the public’s need to return to normal life and for the economy to recover, she said it’s no longer necessary to maintain strict restrictions.