RTA says Cambodian drones still violate Thai airspace, warns of “false news” campaign

The Royal Thai Army (RTA) said the border situation is not currently a cause for concern, but Cambodia is still flying drones into Thai border areas and continuing to spread what it called false accusations in international forums.
RTA spokesman Maj Gen Winthai Suvaree said that while the situation remained calm, the army had stepped up vigilance by reinforcing border posts and building roads along the frontier to improve safety for personnel.
“In the current situation, drones from Cambodia are still occasionally found crossing the border, but the number is not as high as during the border clashes,” Winthai said.
He added that the drones appeared to be used for reconnaissance.
Winthai said Cambodia was not attacking Thailand with weapons, but was continuing to circulate false information to damage Thailand’s reputation and distort facts to harm the country’s image.
He cited Cambodia’s allegation that Thai troops damaged the World Heritage site of Preah Vihear as an example, saying Thailand had evidence that Cambodia had used Preah Vihear as a military base to attack Thailand — a move he said violated international rules and risked undermining the site’s World Heritage status.
Winthai said the army had still not been able to recapture all areas on Hill 745 at Chong Bok that he said had been encroached upon by Cambodian troops.
He said the army would seek to reclaim all encroached territory, but that the measures to do so would need to be carefully considered first.
He added that the Interior Ministry, the Department of Local Administration and the Defence Ministry were working together to protect Thai communities along the border.
Asked about proposals for the Thai military to establish military villages along the border to prevent further encroachment, Winthai said this was a matter for the future.
For now, he said, practical steps included increasing patrols and strengthening security in the area — particularly through road construction. He noted that access has long been difficult because much of the border runs through forest, while Cambodia has established communities along the frontier and encouraged residents to move into disputed areas.
Winthai said the military was continuing to clear landmines along the border, but the work would take time because large numbers of mines remain in the area.
He added that the Second Army Region was speeding up improvements, especially around Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350, which he described as key strategic points drawing nationwide attention. He said there was also an idea to develop the sites into tourist attractions due to their historical significance.
Asked about reports that Cambodian forces have built bunkers encroaching into Thai territory at several locations, Winthai said that if the bunkers are structurally sound, officials may renovate and repurpose them in a way that suits troops deployed along the border — though the suitability of any such move would need to be reviewed.