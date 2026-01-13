RTA says Cambodian drones still violate Thai airspace, warns of “false news” campaign

He said the army would seek to reclaim all encroached territory, but that the measures to do so would need to be carefully considered first.

Agencies join forces to protect border communities

He added that the Interior Ministry, the Department of Local Administration and the Defence Ministry were working together to protect Thai communities along the border.

Road building and patrols prioritised over “military villages”

Asked about proposals for the Thai military to establish military villages along the border to prevent further encroachment, Winthai said this was a matter for the future.

For now, he said, practical steps included increasing patrols and strengthening security in the area — particularly through road construction. He noted that access has long been difficult because much of the border runs through forest, while Cambodia has established communities along the frontier and encouraged residents to move into disputed areas.

Demining continues as Second Army Region improves key sites

Winthai said the military was continuing to clear landmines along the border, but the work would take time because large numbers of mines remain in the area.

He added that the Second Army Region was speeding up improvements, especially around Prasat Ta Kwai and Hill 350, which he described as key strategic points drawing nationwide attention. He said there was also an idea to develop the sites into tourist attractions due to their historical significance.

Encroaching bunkers may be renovated if structurally sound

Asked about reports that Cambodian forces have built bunkers encroaching into Thai territory at several locations, Winthai said that if the bunkers are structurally sound, officials may renovate and repurpose them in a way that suits troops deployed along the border — though the suitability of any such move would need to be reviewed.

