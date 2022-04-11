Thousands of Party members disciplined over corruption

Of these, 2,019 people were expelled from the Party, 150 officials were demoted, and 742 members were banned from taking part in Party meetings and activities.

In addition, 753 other Party members and nine Party cadres were given warnings instructing them not to repeat their transgressions, according to the report, which was presented at a nationwide state inspection meeting held in Oudomxay province on April 8-9.

The meeting was attended by Standing Member of the Party Central Committee Secretariat and Vice President of Laos, Dr Bounthong Chitmany, and senior leaders from the provinces of Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, Xayaboury, Luang Namtha and Bokeo.

The report was published after the State Inspection Authority, in cooperation with provincial authorities, inspected infrastructure development projects, mining and timber processing businesses, and land use and management.

Investigations into more than 4,180 targets since 2016 revealed that more than 8.97 trillion kip (including 8.37 trillion kip, US$50.22 million and 36.89 million baht) had been lost to corruption.

Of this amount, authorities have so far retrieved only 1.82 trillion kip (including 1,782 billion kip, US$3.55 million and 11.16 million baht) and have pledged to recover the rest of the money embezzled by corrupt officials.

In addition, inspectors scrutinised 2,000 out of 5,542 state investment projects and found that 1,119 people, including 127 state officials and 246 business executives, had been involved in the misappropriation of funds.