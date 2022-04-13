China overtakes the US in new list of top global app publishers

China's top gaming and social media operator Tencent Holdings Ltd retained its top spot in data.ai's Top 52 Publishers list, followed by a Chinese leading gaming outfit NetEase remaining second in the ranking. US-headquartered gaming powerhouse Activision Blizzard moved up one position to No 3.

Chinese app publishers such as ByteDance, miHoYo, Lilith, FunPlus, Alibaba Group and Baidu also made an appearance on the list.

Publishers headquartered in the Asia-Pacific dominated the list and make up more than 60 percent of the Top 52.

Jeffery Zheng, data.ai's director of the Greater China region, highlighted the considerable progress made by Chinese app publishers during the past year, saying China has become the world's most developed mobile market and Chinese mobile publishers will continue to lead the globe in the future.