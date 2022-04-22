Xi proposes Global Security Initiative

"Faced with the many challenges, we must not lose confidence, hesitate or flinch. Instead, we must firm up confidence and press ahead against all odds," Xi said.

He stressed the significance of working together to defend people's lives and health, saying that countries must support each other, better coordinate their response measures and improve global public health governance.

In promoting economic recovery, Xi underlined the need for greater macro policy coordination and to turn to science and technology for more growth drivers, keep global industrial and supply chains stable, and prevent serious negative spillovers from policy adjustments in some countries.

The international community has evolved so much that it has become a sophisticated and integrated apparatus, he said, adding that acts to remove any single part will cause serious problems to its operation.

The president expressed his disapproval of unilateralism, the excessive pursuit of self-interest, the practices of decoupling, supply disruption and maximum pressure and attempts to forge "small circles" or to stoke conflict and confrontation along ideological lines, stating that such acts are doomed to fail.

"It is particularly important for major countries to lead by example in honoring equality, cooperation, good faith and the rule of law, and act in a way befitting their status," he said.

Xi called for efforts to strengthen the growth and development of Asia, saying that Asian nations should resolutely safeguard peace in the region, vigorously advance cooperation and jointly promote unity.

He underscored that the fundamentals of the Chinese economy－its strong resilience, enormous potential, vast room for maneuver and long-term sustainability－remain unchanged, and the nation's faith in and commitment to reform and opening-up will not waver.

Georgieva, the managing director of IMF, said in a prerecorded speech that China's actions to counter its slowdown and achieve its growth target are vital to global recovery.

"But the solutions for the global economy go beyond any one country. Countering the far-reaching damage of these back-to-back crises, and the risks we face in a more shock prone world, requires stronger international cooperation," she said.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).