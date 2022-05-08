Govt announces full reopening of Laos starting May 9

The Prime Minister’s Office on Saturday (May 7) issued a notice declaring that borders would reopen.

The reopening of Laos and the lifting of restrictions under Notice No. 627 will come into effect on May 9, Head of the Secretariat of the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control, Mrs Thipphakone Chanthavongsa, told a press conference on Saturday.

Citizens of countries that have signed a bilateral or unilateral visa waiver agreement with Laos can enter without applying for a visa.

Citizens of countries that have not signed visa waiver agreements with Laos can apply for a visa at Lao embassies or consulates in foreign countries. Visitors can also apply for a visa online or on arrival at border crossings where such service is available.