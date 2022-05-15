Vietnam tourism industry hit by worker shortages in Covid fallout

More than 12,000 people graduate from them every year, meeting around 60 per cent of demand, she said.

As of mid-April, 454 travel operators and 342 hotels remained in business in the city, 1,341 fewer than in 2020, she said.

Tourism authorities are stepping up efforts to address the shortage, she added.

Nguyen Quy Phuong, chief of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism’s travel department, said the pandemic had affected the economy, and tourism was the worst hit.

A large number of workers in the tourism sector sought work elsewhere, worsening the shortages, he said.

Travel demand was expected to bounce back sharply as localities were focusing on efforts to stimulate domestic travel, he said.

Vietnam has fully reopened to international tourists since mid-March, he said.

Around 41,000 visitors came to Vietnam in the first month since its reopening, he said.

“There are promising signs for tourism recovery and growth this year. It is vital to invest in human resources in the long run with a focus on digital transformation and Industry 4.0.”

