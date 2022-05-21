Wed, May 25, 2022

international

Japan's health minister: Masks not needed outdoors, if you keep quiet

The government announced Friday evening it will now take the stance that wearing masks outdoors is unnecessary as long as one is not engaged in a conversation.

Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Shigeyuki Goto announced the government’s revised position on mask-wearing as a coronavirus countermeasure as a part of everyday life.

“Even if you pass by other people outdoors, such as while walking to work, it is not necessary to wear a mask as long as there is little or no conversation.”

Goto added that “even indoors, it is not necessary to wear a mask when distance from others can be maintained and there is little or no conversation.”

The government will continue to recommend wearing masks in crowded commuter trains, he said.

Goto said the government has backtracked on its recommendation for mask-wearing by preschool children aged 2 and older, issued in the wake of the spread of the highly contagious omicron variant. It is “not uniformly required,” he said.

The change was decided in light of the increased risk of heatstroke as temperatures and humidity rise heading into summer.

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily,  Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia,  Dawn (Pakistan),  The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Japan, US to deepen military ties amid China, Russia 'threat'

Published : May 25, 2022

India’s elderly cut back on essentials, dip into savings as inflation bites

Published : May 25, 2022

WEF calls for new partnerships to help fragile communities

Published : May 25, 2022

Published : May 21, 2022

By : The Japan News

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Innovating nonstop, together for a better green digital life : Huawei

Published : May 25, 2022

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Published : May 25, 2022

Marcos in talks with US on extending VFA military agreement

Published : May 25, 2022

Screening of imported animals to be stepped up amid monkeypox fears

Published : May 25, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.