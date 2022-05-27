Marcos Jr upholds Hague ruling on Philippines claim on South China Sea

“Our sovereignty is sacred and we will not compromise it in any way,” Marcos said at his press briefing with local media a day after he was proclaimed by Congress as the successor of President Duterte.

In 2016, the United Nations-backed PCA invalidated Beijing’s claim to almost the entire South China Sea but the Asian superpower has not recognised the ruling.

Marcos made a bold declaration saying he would not “allow a single millimetre of our maritime coastal rights to be trampled upon”.

“We have a very important ruling in our favour and we will use it to continue to assert our territorial rights. It is not a claim. It is already our territorial right,” he said.

“We’re talking about China and how do we do that? We talk to China consistently with a firm voice,” he added.

“[War] is the last thing we need right now. So we have to continue to discuss with them the conflicting claims that we have with China and that China has with other members of Asean,” he said.