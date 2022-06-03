The latest news on what's happening in the region

Indo-Pacific Japan
Japan’s de facto aircraft carrier Izumo to be dispatched to Indo-Pacific from mid-June
The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016258
Violence
Myanmar ruling military and opponents trade blame after deadly bus stop blast
Eleven Media
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016257
Afghanistan India
Indian team in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban regime
The Statesman
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016259
Education HK
3 HK universities among top 10 in Times Asia rankings
China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016264
Diplomacy China-Bangladesh
China tells Bangladesh to "reject bloc politics"
The Daily Star
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016261
