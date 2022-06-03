Mon, June 27, 2022

international

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Check out what’s hot in the region on June 3 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

The latest news on what's happening in the region

Indo-Pacific Japan
Japan’s de facto aircraft carrier Izumo to be dispatched to Indo-Pacific from mid-June 


The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016258

 

Violence
Myanmar ruling military and opponents trade blame after deadly bus stop blast

Eleven Media
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016257

 

Afghanistan India
Indian team in Kabul to hold talks with Taliban regime 

The Statesman
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016259

 

Education HK
3 HK universities among top 10 in Times Asia rankings 

China Daily
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016264

Diplomacy China-Bangladesh
China tells Bangladesh to "reject bloc politics"

The Daily Star
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016261

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
The latest news on what's happening in the region

Lao PM: Embezzlement, lax management key to losses by state enterprises

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Rare trilateral meeting planned on sidelines of Nato summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

India will leap from $3 trillion to $30-trillion economy ‘very soon’

Published : Jun 27, 2022

China’s war on drugs shows serious results

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Japan to promise developing nations tens of billions of yen in food aid at G7 summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Published : June 03, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Ticket sales for Oct 2 Moto GP race start from July 8

Published : Jun 27, 2022

AIA launches healthiest schools programme to help young people live healthier, longer, better lives

Published : Jun 27, 2022

S Korean shipbuilders raise quota for Thai workers

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.