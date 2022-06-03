Mon, June 27, 2022

India sends official delegation to Kabul for high-level talks

While India has still not recognised the regime in Kabul, a team from India has reached the Afghan capital to meet senior members of the Taliban government.

In a clear signal that New Delhi is willing to engage with the Taliban regime, it has dispatched a high-level delegation to Afghanistan to meet top leaders and oversee the delivery of India’s massive humanitarian aid to the war-torn country.

This is the first such visit by an official Indian delegation to Afghanistan since the Taliban took over in August last year.

Officials say the Indian delegation will also meet representatives of relevant international organisations involved in the distribution of humanitarian assistance.

The team is also expected to observe Indian programs and projects implemented in Afghanistan.

This development came amid reports that India is looking into reopening its embassy in Afghanistan, but without top-level diplomatic representation. Indian embassy staff were brought back to India soon after the Taliban took over the embattled country. A team of Indian security officials has already visited Kabul to assess the ground situation. The Taliban regime also wants India to reopen its embassy in Kabul and has thanked New Delhi for extending assistance in the form of wheat and Covid-19 vaccines in recent months.

New Delhi recently dispatched several shipments comprising 20,000 tonnes of wheat, 13 tonnes of medicines, 500,000 doses of Covid vaccine and winter clothing. India is in the process of shipping more medical assistance and food to Afghanistan.

India has also gifted 1 million doses of locally-made Covaxin to Iran for use on Afghan refugees.

India’s helping hand has been met with widespread appreciation across the spectrum of Afghan society.

Officials point out that India has historical ties with Afghan people and these longstanding links will continue to guide New Delhi’s approach.

Published : June 03, 2022

By : The Statesman

