3 Hong Kong universities among top 10 in Asia

Three Hong Kong universities were among the top 10 in Asia.

The University of Hong Kong held onto its No 4 spot for a fifth consecutive year, with an overall score of 80.2. It scored the highest in “international outlook” with 98.8 marks, followed by 85 marks for “citations”. It is ranked 30 in the Times World University Rankings 2022.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong stayed at No 7 for a second year running, while the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology dropped one spot to 9. The Polytechnic University was not too far behind, coming in at No 15.

The list comprising 616 universities from 31 countries and territories highlights the dynamism and strength of higher education institutions across Asia.

Other universities that round out the top 10 are Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University at No 5, followed by the University of Tokyo at No 6, Seoul National University at No 8 and Fudan University at 10.

China Daily

Asia News Network