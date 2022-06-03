Mon, June 27, 2022

international

3 Hong Kong universities among top 10 in Asia

Tsinghua and Peking universities retained the top two spots, while the National University of Singapore came in at No 3 in the latest Times Higher Education Asia University Rankings.

Three Hong Kong universities were among the top 10 in Asia.

The University of Hong Kong held onto its No 4 spot for a fifth consecutive year, with an overall score of 80.2. It scored the highest in “international outlook” with 98.8 marks, followed by 85 marks for “citations”. It is ranked 30 in the Times World University Rankings 2022.

The Chinese University of Hong Kong stayed at No 7 for a second year running, while the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology dropped one spot to 9. The Polytechnic University was not too far behind, coming in at No 15.

The list comprising 616 universities from 31 countries and territories highlights the dynamism and strength of higher education institutions across Asia.

Other universities that round out the top 10 are Singapore’s Nanyang Technological University at No 5, followed by the University of Tokyo at No 6, Seoul National University at No 8 and Fudan University at 10.

China Daily

Asia News Network

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
3 Hong Kong universities among top 10 in Asia

 

 

Lao PM: Embezzlement, lax management key to losses by state enterprises

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Rare trilateral meeting planned on sidelines of Nato summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

India will leap from $3 trillion to $30-trillion economy ‘very soon’

Published : Jun 27, 2022

China’s war on drugs shows serious results

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Japan to promise developing nations tens of billions of yen in food aid at G7 summit

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Published : June 03, 2022

By : China Daily

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

Chadchart ‘not to blame’ for Bangkok blazes in month since election

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Ticket sales for Oct 2 Moto GP race start from July 8

Published : Jun 27, 2022

AIA launches healthiest schools programme to help young people live healthier, longer, better lives

Published : Jun 27, 2022

S Korean shipbuilders raise quota for Thai workers

Published : Jun 27, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.