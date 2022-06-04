Japan sees uptick in COVID-19-related aftereffects

Even people who had relatively mild symptoms after becoming infected with the currently prevalent omicron variant have reported long-term sequelae.

Three months after contracting the coronavirus in February, a high school student in Saitama Prefecture still complained of a strong weariness. “I want to return to how I felt prior to catching the virus,” said the 18-year-old, who continues to receive treatment.

Shortly after falling ill, the student developed a fever of 40 C, but the case was relatively mild and his fever dropped in a few days. However, after returning to school he felt unable to concentrate in class and had difficulty sitting and maintaining his posture.

As his symptoms worsened, he visited in mid-April Kodaira Hospital in Toda in the prefecture, which has an outpatient clinic that deals with COVID-19 aftereffects. He began receiving treatment based on Chinese herbal medicines and other drugs but still finds it difficult to attend school. “The university entrance exams are coming up and I don’t know if my health is going to improve,” he said.

More than 180 people have visited the clinic since January, when the omicron variant became prevalent. “Previously, we had a lot of elderly patients, but now we’re seeing more and more young people,” the hospital’s director, Makoto Kodaira, said.