India on security alert after al-Qaeda threat of suicide attacks

In a threat letter dated June 6, al-Qaeda said it would launch suicide attacks to “fight for the honour of the Prophet”.

Central agencies are “seriously” looking into the threat letter sent by the terror outfit, agency sources said.

Alerts have been issued across these places through law enforcement agencies to tighten the vigil at specific locations like airports, metro, railway stations, and market areas, said a source privy to the development.

“Security personnel have been instructed to report to the concerned department soon after noticing any suspicious activity,” the agency said.

“The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP, and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments,” a threat letter by the AQIS read.

It said that the “hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding” and they were filled with the feeling of revenge and retribution.

The letter also mentioned Ghazwa-e-Hind — the battle for India — which spoke about the victory of Muslims in the country. “At the same time, we bring tidings of death and destruction to the rulers of India, of executions and hangings, of imprisonment and being bound with chains,” read the letter.