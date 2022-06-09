The latest news on what's happening in the region

Wed, June 29, 2022

international

Check out what’s hot in the region on June 9 as The Nation puts together headlines from members of Asia News Network (ANN). Click to read more:

Naval Base Cambodia

Fresh Ream claims shot down at groundbreaking

Phnom Penh Post
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016460

 

Al-Qaeda India

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP & Gujarat 

The Statesman ( India )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016474

 

Economy Pakistan

Proposal to shut markets at 8:30pm across country under consideration to save energy

Dawn ( Pakistan )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016477

 

Military Japan
Japan scrambled aircraft 4.5 times more this May than last 

The Japan News
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016471


Solar Philippines
World’s largest solar farm to rise in PH 

Inquirer ( Philippines )
https://www.nationthailand.com/international/40016462

Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).

Turkey clears way for Finland, Sweden to join Nato - Stoltenberg

Published : Jun 29, 2022

South Korean office workers turn to convenience stores as 'lunch-flation' bites

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Death toll of migrants found inside 18-wheeler in U.S. Texas rises to 50

Published : Jun 29, 2022

UN saddened by migrants found dead in U.S. Texas

Published : Jun 29, 2022

Pakistan signs pact with France for delay in debt repayment

Published : Jun 28, 2022

Published : June 09, 2022

By : THE NATION

