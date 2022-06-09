The latest news on what's happening in the region

Naval Base Cambodia
Fresh Ream claims shot down at groundbreaking
Phnom Penh Post
Al-Qaeda India
Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in Delhi, Mumbai, UP & Gujarat
The Statesman ( India )
Economy Pakistan
Proposal to shut markets at 8:30pm across country under consideration to save energy
Dawn ( Pakistan )
Military Japan
Japan scrambled aircraft 4.5 times more this May than last
The Japan News
Solar Philippines
World’s largest solar farm to rise in PH
Inquirer ( Philippines )
