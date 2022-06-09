Cambodia starts naval base upgrade project with China's aid

According to defence minister Tea Banh, the port at Ream Naval Base is currently too shallow at just 7m depth, but after its rehabilitation, it will be able to dock medium-sized vessels.

He said the ministry had invited foreign diplomats to see the project and ask their questions now because when the construction starts, they may not be able to visit every location on the base due to national security issues.

“On issues related to the military, there is no need for me to explain that I have to store the missiles here or I have to place the rockets there, or my maintenance workshop is here and our warehouse is there. No, that is not necessary.

“I have been in the military for a long time now until my hair turned grey, and I have never seen anyone ask another nation’s military to do this or that. So this construction site will not permit open access in the future because after construction is completed, our equipment will be placed everywhere around here.

“This work should not be interrupted any further. Now you can see everywhere all together as a group,” he said. “Whoever wants to say something afterwards, it’s up to them … we, the owners, have the right to prepare and do what is necessary for national defence,” he said.

However, the minister made it clear that foreign guests could still visit the base if they requested to do so, but not the entirety of it due to national security issues.

The renovation of the base uses both Cambodian and Chinese construction workers, and a Chinese construction company won the bidding to carry out the work, according to the defence minister.

He also hit back at The Washington Post for wrongly reporting that US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman had visited the base during her trip to Cambodia in June of last year.

“I’ll give another example. The Washington Post published an article saying that Wendy Sherman came to Ream. She never came here. And they said that information about Ream was shielded from her. It’s always so hard to explain anything to them,” he said.

According to a defence white paper published in May, Cambodia will not only modernise and upgrade Ream Naval Base but plans to do so in other areas of its national defence such as improving its capacity to combat terrorism and transnational crime, upgrading its disaster rescue training and equipment and further enhancing its capabilities for UN peacekeeping missions.

The defence minister also said that Cambodia will buy more modern and heavy military equipment from other countries to strengthen the country’s military capacity in accordance with Article 53 of the Constitution.

He said Cambodia does not intend to threaten or intimidate any country and the Kingdom has never rejected aid from other countries for the development of military capacities. Although the base is being upgraded with a grant from China, he said Cambodia welcomes other countries to help with upgrading the country’s military capacity.

“Cambodia is working to upgrade our defence capacity to ensure that we can withstand the pressure and the influence caused by [other nations’] geopolitical rivalries, which is currently happening. We do this to ensure that we can move forward with peace, security and prosperity while also being able to participate in peacekeeping in the region and around the world,” Tea Banh said.

Citing Article 53 of the Constitution, Tea Banh said Cambodia will remain neutral and non-aligned with any countries. He said the Kingdom welcomes and will always be open to supporting from other nations, without any preference or discrimination but with respect for their mutual interests.

“I stress again that Cambodia reserves its right to accept military equipment, weapons, ammunition, military training and other assistance for self-defence and to ensure national security and social order internally,” he said.

Chinese ambassador Wang Wentian was directly asked after the ceremony whether China would have the “exclusive” use of the northern portion of Ream Naval Base as stated in the Washington Post’s article.

“This project respects the laws of Cambodia. Honestly speaking, this project has mutual benefits for both countries. But some other countries criticise it and speculate about it. Some countries criticise it with bad intent. They say wrong things in order to do wrong things,” he said through a translator.

Wang also said it was not China that has the most overseas troops. The ambassador was apparently referring to the US, which reportedly has nearly 800 military bases in over 70 countries around the world.

“Honestly speaking, around the world, which nation has the largest military presence outside of its own territory? It is not China. And which country is always trying to increase its own influence, strength and power? It is not China,” he said, adding that China has never had any wish to achieve global dominance.

The Phnom Penh Post

