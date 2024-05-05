Their Majesties mark the anniversary of King’s Coronation at Grand Palace

Upon arrival, the King performed a ceremony to pay homage to the Buddha images of the reigns of King Rama I to King Rama VII and Rama IX, paid respects to the Supreme Patriarch, and offered food.

Subsequently, the Royal Family, privy councillors, and senior government officials offered food to 19 monks.

Following this, His Majesty went to pay homage to the angel who guards the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella, the royal regalia. He performed a ceremony, sprinkling holy water on the royal regalia and the royal golden Garuda Seal of the reign.