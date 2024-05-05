Their Majesties mark the anniversary of King’s Coronation at Grand Palace

On Saturday, which is marked as Coronation Day, Their Majesties marked the 2019 Royal Coronation Ceremony, accompanied by Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.
HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn and HRH Princess Chulabhorn Krom Phra Srisavangavadhana waited at Amarin Winitchai Throne Hall to welcome the King.
Upon arrival, the King performed a ceremony to pay homage to the Buddha images of the reigns of King Rama I to King Rama VII and Rama IX, paid respects to the Supreme Patriarch, and offered food.
Subsequently, the Royal Family, privy councillors, and senior government officials offered food to 19 monks.
Following this, His Majesty went to pay homage to the angel who guards the Royal Nine-Tiered Umbrella, the royal regalia. He performed a ceremony, sprinkling holy water on the royal regalia and the royal golden Garuda Seal of the reign.
He received homage from those who came to pay him their respects after which he returned to the Palace.
HM King Maha Vajiralongkorn is the 10th monarch of Thailand from the Chakri dynasty. His coronation ceremony was held from May 4–6, 2019.