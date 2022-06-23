Vietnam’s vice president and Udon Thani governor pledge closer ties

The Vietnamese vice president is visiting Thailand to attend the Global Summit of Women 2022.
Sayam lauded the strong growth and significant contributions of Thai people of Vietnamese origin in the province and pledged to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and preserve their cultural works.
The governor hoped that in the times to come, the two sides would work closely for Udon Thani to send a trade promotion delegation to Vietnam and for Vietnam to join Udon Thani’s flower exhibition and the opening of a direct flight route between them.
Backing the governor's ideas, Xuan lauded the cooperation between Udon Thani and Vietnamese localities and said it has contributed to boosting the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership.
She hoped the local authorities would further support the preservation of Vietnamese sites in Udon Thani, including pagodas, and provide optimal conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, work and connect the two nations.
Xuan suggested the provincial administration support the teaching and learning of the Vietnamese language among Thai people of Vietnamese origin, whose population in Udon Thani numbers around 15,000.
The vice president highlighted the need for the two sides to beef up trade and infrastructure connectivity, particularly via the East-West Economic Corridor.
On the same day, the vice president visited a relic site dedicated to late Vietnamese President Ho Chi Minh and a monument in commemoration of five Vietnamese revolutionaries in the province.
Earlier on Tuesday, the vice president met the Vietnamese community in Udon Thani, where she said she appreciated the solidarity and mutual support of the Vietnamese expats, their attachment to the homeland and their valuable support to the home country during the resistance war for national independence, as well as for the country’s rebuilding and development.
The Vietnamese community has also made many contributions to their second homeland, Thailand, and most recently to the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and other charitable activities.
The vice president expressed her hope that Vietnamese associations across Thailand will better meet the needs of the people in solidarity and get-together activities, teach and learn Vietnamese, contributing to strengthening the friendship between the states and the people of the two countries.
She also wished that there would be more events connecting overseas Vietnamese businessmen and enterprises with those from the homeland to promote investment and trade as well as create more cooperation opportunities between domestic and Thai businesses.
Earlier the same day, the vice president visited Khanh An, a Vietnamese language school in the locality. She presented Vietnamese historical textbooks to support the teaching and learning of the Vietnamese language in the school.
Vietnam News
Asia News Network
Asia News Network: The Nation (Thailand), The Korea Herald, The Straits Times (Singapore), China Daily, Jakarta Post, The Star and Sin Chew Daily (Malaysia), The Statesman (India), Philippine Daily Inquirer, Yomiuri Shimbun and The Japan News, Gogo Mongolia, Dawn (Pakistan), The Island (Sri Lanka), Kuensel (Bhutan), Kathmandu Post (Nepal), Daily Star (Bangladesh), Eleven Media (Myanmar), the Phnom Penh Post and Rasmei Kampuchea (Cambodia), The Borneo Bulletin (Brunei), Vietnam News, and Vientiane Times (Laos).
Published : June 23, 2022
By : Vietnam News
