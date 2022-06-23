Vietnam’s vice president and Udon Thani governor pledge closer ties

The Vietnamese vice president is visiting Thailand to attend the Global Summit of Women 2022.

Sayam lauded the strong growth and significant contributions of Thai people of Vietnamese origin in the province and pledged to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community to live and preserve their cultural works.

The governor hoped that in the times to come, the two sides would work closely for Udon Thani to send a trade promotion delegation to Vietnam and for Vietnam to join Udon Thani’s flower exhibition and the opening of a direct flight route between them.

Backing the governor's ideas, Xuan lauded the cooperation between Udon Thani and Vietnamese localities and said it has contributed to boosting the Vietnam-Thailand strategic partnership.

She hoped the local authorities would further support the preservation of Vietnamese sites in Udon Thani, including pagodas, and provide optimal conditions for the Vietnamese community to live, study, work and connect the two nations.

Xuan suggested the provincial administration support the teaching and learning of the Vietnamese language among Thai people of Vietnamese origin, whose population in Udon Thani numbers around 15,000.

The vice president highlighted the need for the two sides to beef up trade and infrastructure connectivity, particularly via the East-West Economic Corridor.