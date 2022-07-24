Tue, August 16, 2022

international

Action man Boris Johnson handles grenade during training with Ukrainian troops

British Prime Minister took part in a training exercise with visiting Ukrainian troops in Yorkshire, Britain's defence ministry said.

In a video released by Downing Street on Saturday Johnson can be seen wearing a camouflage jacket whilst he throws a dummy grenade and was shown how to use various weaponry. 

''I've been meeting some of the 400 Ukrainian troops who are here being trained by our forces, getting ready to go fight in Ukraine,'' Johnson said in the video.

''That's part of a huge commitment we've made to train Ukrainian forces. We want to train about 10,000 of them over the next four months.''

Britain has pledged 2.3 billion pounds ($2.74 billion) of military support for Ukraine, the second highest level of support after the United States. The official total includes purchases of weapons but not the logistics support that Britain has offered alongside these, Britain's defence ministry said.

Apec officials seek to address uncertainties, improve resiliency

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Malaysia's Najib loses appeal to nullify 1MDB trial

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Vietnam appreciates Russia’s help with preservation of Ho Chi Minh’s body

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Pandemic pushes 2.3 million Filipinos into poverty

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Taliban mark year in power that has given Afghanistan security but little hope

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Published : July 23, 2022

By : Reuters

Related News

Latest News

Latest News

9 in 10 business leaders view the metaverse and Web 3.0 as essential to success

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Singapore court approves 3-month debt moratorium for Zipmex

Published : Aug 16, 2022

First electric locomotive to be tested this year

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Prayut hails Thai food power as Khao Soi named world’s best soup

Published : Aug 16, 2022

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2022 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.