Action man Boris Johnson handles grenade during training with Ukrainian troops

In a video released by Downing Street on Saturday Johnson can be seen wearing a camouflage jacket whilst he throws a dummy grenade and was shown how to use various weaponry.

''I've been meeting some of the 400 Ukrainian troops who are here being trained by our forces, getting ready to go fight in Ukraine,'' Johnson said in the video.

''That's part of a huge commitment we've made to train Ukrainian forces. We want to train about 10,000 of them over the next four months.''