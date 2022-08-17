Australian engineers create smart textile which acts like biological muscle

The team demonstrated the shape-morphing flexibility of the material to Reuters, with models of a butterfly and flower made from the textile, performing complex motions in their lab.

Team leader Thanh Nho Do is thinking bigger and believes that he and his team could even use the material to create a human smart suit.

"Like the Iron Man suit or Spiderman suit," said Do, who is also Director of the University of New South Wales Medical Robotics Lab. "It's very flexible and has a very high conformability to the bodies."

The programmable smart textiles were created by weaving or knitting fabric together with artificial muscle fibres. The resultant material has the ability to shape-shift and can lift objects up to 192 times their weight, according to the team in their academic paper published in June. The ‘muscle fibres’ were constructed from long silicon tubes filled with fluid, and then manipulated hydraulically using a syringe, as detailed in the academic paper.

Do say that the material has a wide range of potential applications.

"We can use our technology to make a soft wearable device for human augmentation or we can support disabled people to walk again," he said.

One potential use is in compression garments. The team showcased prototypes pulsing over a finger and forearm, which could provide massage therapy to relieve pain or improve blood circulation.