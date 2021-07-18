The original Bugs Bunny voice was his idol. Now he plays the character in the Space Jam sequel.

Bergman did some of his impressions for Blanc, including George Burns and Jack Benny. The elder actor advised Bergman to stay in school and keep developing his talents. The visit lasted about 45 minutes.

"That was the watershed moment for me," Bergman says. Maybe he could actually build a career doing "silly voices." For the next several months, "I was just like a madman in my room, working on television and film characters. I was able to get 100 to 150 voices over that summer."

Also in 1981, Bergman says, he tried a stunt worthy of a Bugs cartoon: He dressed up as a delivery person to get an audition tape into the hands of decision-makers at the William Morris Agency. Within a few months, he had an agent and his first booking.

The actor worked steadily until a big break came at the end of the decade. Executive producer Steven Spielberg and his team hired Bergman for the show "Tiny Toon Adventures," to voice such disparate-sounding characters as Bugs, Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd, Foghorn Leghorn, Yosemite Sam, Tweety and Sylvester.

Blanc, known as "the man of a thousand voices," had reprised some of those roles in 1988's "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," but he died on July 10, 1989 - Bergman's 29th birthday.

Bergman was not involved with the first "Space Jam" film - he left Hollywood and stayed on the East Coast while raising his family - but in his late 40s, he moved West and returned to the Looney fold.

"Never did I think they would do 'Space Jam' again," Bergman says of the family comedy that combines animation and live action. "They talked about it for years."

Then in 2019 came what he calls the "never-ending" casting process. Finally in March of 2020, just before the lockdown in California, Bergman learned he would voice Bugs, in addition to Sylvester, Yosemite Sam, Fred Flintstone and Yogi Bear, whom he also voices on the show "Jellystone." (His castmate from the series, Eric Bauza, also voices several "Space Jam 2" characters, including Daffy Duck, Elmer Fudd and Porky Pig.)