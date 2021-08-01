Highlights of Tokyo 2020: Robotic camera -- unique views of Olympics

Halfway through the Tokyo Olympics, let's enjoy some of the amazing images took by robotic cameras.
Keydomar Giovan Vallenilla Sanchez of Venezuela celebrates during the weightlifting men's 96kg event at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 31, 2021.
Zhao Shuai (L) of China competes with Lee Daehoon of South Korea during the men's 68kg taekwondo bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021.
Theresa Stoll (white) of Germany competes with Sanne Verhagen of Netherlands during the Judo mixed team bronze medal match between Germany and Netherlands at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 31, 2021.
Chen Qingchen of China competes against Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand during the Tokyo 2020 women's doubles group match in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021.
Yuan Xinyue (R, top) and Li Yingying (R, bottom) of China block Nataliya Goncharova of ROC during the women's preliminary round pool B volleyball match between China and ROC at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 29, 2021.
Cheung Ka Long of China's Hong Kong celebrates after winning the men's foil individual gold madal bout against Daniele Garozzo of Italy at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 26, 2021.
Team France celebrate after winning their Judo Mixed Team Final at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan on July 31, 2021
Emma McKeon (3rd R) of Australia competes during the heat of women's 50m freestyle of swimming event at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 30, 2021.
China's Chen Meng competes against her teammate Sun Yingsha (up) during the women's singles final of the table tennis competition at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 29, 2021.
Yao Di of China serves during the women's volleyball preliminary round match between China and Italy at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 31, 2021
Caeleb Dressel (L, center) of the United States competes during the men's 100m butterfly final of swimming at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 31, 2021.
