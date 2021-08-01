Highlights of Tokyo 2020: Robotic camera -- unique views of Olympics

Keydomar Giovan Vallenilla Sanchez of Venezuela celebrates during the weightlifting men's 96kg event at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 31, 2021.

Zhao Shuai (L) of China competes with Lee Daehoon of South Korea during the men's 68kg taekwondo bronze medal match at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, July 25, 2021.

Theresa Stoll (white) of Germany competes with Sanne Verhagen of Netherlands during the Judo mixed team bronze medal match between Germany and Netherlands at Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, on July 31, 2021.

Chen Qingchen of China competes against Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai of Thailand during the Tokyo 2020 women's doubles group match in Tokyo, Japan, July 24, 2021.