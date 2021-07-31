Thai discus queen throws seasons best but misses out on Olympic final

The 2017 Asian Championships silver medalist, however, said she is going in the right direction with her fitness programme, which contributed to her result in Tokyo.

"I feel stronger and haven't lost my power despite being 28kg lighter. I just have to work on some errors and techniques," she added.

Subenrat said she will keep working on her fitness and her diet programme in order to produce better results in the 2022 Asian Games in China, 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia and the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"If I get stronger, I believe I can improve my throwing distance. Right now, I'm being very selective about my diet, eating vegetables, fish and low-fat food. I eat fried food only once in a while and will only take a sip of soda, instead of drinking the whole bottle like in the past," she said.