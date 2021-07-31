BAT chief hails Thai fighting spirit as Olympics ends in tears and no medals for shuttlers

Patama, however, said that her players lived up to expectations even though badminton was among the potential sources of medals for Thailand, along with taekwondo, boxing and golf.

"Overall, our players did a good job in this Olympics. We reached the quarter-finals in three events, which was our target from the beginning," said Khunying Patama, who is visiting Tokyo as an International Olympic Committee member.

The BAT president also complimented the Thai players on their fighting spirit in representing the country against high-profile opponents.

"Ratchanok showed all the fans at home that she fought really hard on Friday against the world no 1 player, Tai. Dechapol and Sapsiree, on their part, were drawn to face a tough Japanese duo and lost. It was a pity," said Khunying Patama.

"We saw Ratchanok cry on court after the match. I want to tell her that we all think the same – that she did her best representing Thailand. I could not hold back my own tears seeing her cry like that," she added.

