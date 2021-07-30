Ratchanok in tears as Thailands Olympic badminton hopes end

After losing the match point, a distraught Ratchanok ran to her coach Patapol Ngernsrisuk and wept on his shoulder in one of the saddest scenes witnessed so far at the Tokyo Games.

The Kingdom's ace declared earlier that she longed for an Olympic medal more than anything else in life, but that goal still eludes her.

Ratchanok's exit ended Thailand's hopes of a badminton after medal prospects Dechapol Puavaranukroh and Sapsiree Taerattanachai were knocked out by Japan's Yuta Watanabe and Arisa Higashino of Japan in the mixed doubles quarter-finals.

The Ratchanok-Tai showdown featured high-quality shots and thumping rallies that kept fans at home glued to their seats. The Thai went into the match with a 14-15 win-loss record against her arch-rival but took full advantage of inconsistent play from her opponent to build a 16-10 lead before winning the opening game 21-14.

Thailand's 2013 world champion carried the momentum into the second game, exchanging long rallies with the three-time All England champ. Ratchanok dictated play with powerful cross-court smashes and excellent net craft to build a solid lead at 14-10 before her foe began the fightback.