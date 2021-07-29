Ratchanok shoulders Thai hopes after winning place in Olympic badminton quarter-finals

Former world champion Ratchanok underlined her supremacy over her 23rd-ranked opponent, clinching the match 21-12 21-19 in just 39 minutes. The youngest winner of the World Championships at 18 in 2013, Ratchanok has beaten Tunjung in all of eight of their encounters.

“I was playing well except in some points in the second game where I lost my concentration,” said Ratchanok, who faced a late challenge as the Indonesian rising star fought back twice in the second game to breathe down the Thai’s neck at 17-19 and 19-20.

But it all came down to experience and concentration when it really mattered. One point away from drawing level, Tunjung put her return shot into the net to bring her campaign in Tokyo to an end.