Ratchanok dominant as Thai shooter springs surprise on day 3 of Olympics

In mixed doubles group B, Dechapol and Sapsiree cruised past Thom Gicquel and Delphine Delrue of France 21-9 21-15 for two wins in a row.

“Everything has gone according to our game plan after two rounds. We have had no problem adjusting to the conditions on the court,” said Sapsiree, who celebrated two back-to-back Thailand Open titles and one BWF World Tour Finals triumph with Dechapol in January.

“Our goal is to finish top of the group. We have one more group-stage match with the British pair and we will give it 100% against them,” said Dechapol. The Thai duo take on Marcus Ellis and Lauren Smith on Monday.

In men’s singles group K, Kantapon Wangcharoen was briefly tested by Kai Schaefer of Germany before winning 21-13 21- 15. The 14th-seeded Thai meets Toby Penty of Great Britain in his last group match on Wednesday.

However, the women’s doubles team of Rawinda Prajongjai and Jongkolphan Kititharakul suffered their second straight defeat, losing to Kim Soyeon and Kong Heeyong of South Korea 19-21 22-4 in group D to end their chances of a berth in the knock-out stage.

In shooting , 2016 Asian Championships silver medalist Isarapa Imprasertsuk missed only three targets in scoring 72 points to trail co-leaders Diana Bacosi of Italy and We Meng of China by three shots in the women’s skeet qualifying at the Asaka Shooting-Shotgun Ranges on Saturday.