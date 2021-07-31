Saturday, July 31, 2021

life

Kieran finishes 23rd in Tokyo Olympics 10,000m run

Thai distance runner Kieran Tuntivate on Friday finished 23rd in a field of 25 athletes in the 10,000 metres race at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kieran finished the race in 29:01.92 minutes.

Solomon Berga of Ethiopia, won the race in 27.43.22.

Although Kieran was not seen as a medal contender, he has been in the spotlight as a representative of the country. His love relationship with Abbe Goldstein has also been in media focus.

Goldstein, like Kieran, is a Harvard University alumnus and runner. The two reportedly met each other at the university’s athletics camp.

Both Kieran and Goldstein were members of the Bowerman Track Club, an American training group sponsored by Nike for professional distance runners.

Published : July 31, 2021

By : The Nation

