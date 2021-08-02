Olympic Village app glitches hinder transport of athletes

There have been problems with the designated bus transportation system to shuttle athletes and others connected to the Tokyo Games between the athletes village and destinations such as competition venues.

The Tokyo Olympic organizing committee is working to improve the system, as in some cases athletes were taken to places other than their destinations, although the IT-based system was meant to effectively transport them between key locations.

"I don't want to use the system," a male bus driver said, "because I might make a wrong turn if I relied on it."

A maximum of about 2,200 buses are used in a single day during the Olympics for transport to and from the athletes village. With bus drivers recruited from all over the country, the organizing committee introduced the IT-based system to ensure efficient transportation.

Information on the locations of bus stops and destinations such as the Olympic Village and competition venues were registered in the system. Bus drivers are supposed to use an app on a tablet and drive in accordance with the navigation provided.