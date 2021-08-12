"Solid victory": Thailand’s golden taekwondo coach gets new name

Choi Young-seok was given the name "Chatchai" by Somdet Phra Maha Rajjamangalamuni (Somdet Thongchai), the assistant abbot of Wat Traimit.

The naming ceremony took place on Thursday in the Bangkok temple famed for its Golden Buddha statue, Phra Phuttha Maha Suwanna Patimakon.

In attendance was Panipak Wongpattanakit, the taekwondo exponent whom Choi guided to Thailand’s only gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Also there to witness the honour granted to Choi was Taekwondo Association of Thailand president Pimol Srivikorn and Thailand taekwondo exponent Ramnarong Sawekwiharee.