List of Top 5 highest-paid football players in the world for 2021

Top 5 highest-paid football players in the world for 2021

1. Lionel Messi (PSG) – £960,000 per week

The Argentian captain and PSG player earn £960,000 per week

Messi has now signed a deal worth £25m per year as a base salary after tax. That works out at approximately £50m per year before tax.

Once bonuses, signing-on fees and appearance fees are paid, Messi will be lifting a pay packet worth well above the million-a-week milestone, and that’s before external sponsorships.

An extra £25m is added to his pot from endorsements and sponsorships with the likes of Adidas and Pepsi.

2. Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus) – £900,000 per week

Apparently being the most popular athlete on the planet isn’t enough to land you a place at the top of the rich list.

Cristiano Ronaldo may be the most followed sportsperson on Instagram but his annual earnings are marginally dwarfed by one footballer.

The Portuguese superstar tops up his near-million pound weekly wages with an annual figure of approximately £34m in other earnings from his own Ronaldo brand and sponsors such as Nike and Herbalife.

He became the top goalscorer in football history with a goal for Juventus against Napoli in the 2021 Italian Super Cup to take his total for club and country to 760 and has continued to find the net since.