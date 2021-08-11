Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Six-time Ballon dOr winner Messi lands in France to join PSG

Lionel Messi arrived at Le Bourget airport in the northeastern suburbs of Paris on Tuesday afternoon to finalize his signing with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain, following his tearful farewell to Barcelona on Sunday.

Hundreds of fans have been waiting at the airport since Monday as the 34-year-old Argentine has been linked with the capital-based club right after his shock departure from Barcelona was announced.

PSG released a video later in the afternoon on its Twitter which heavily implied that the signing is completed.
 

Published : August 11, 2021

By : xinhua

