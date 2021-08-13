La Liga Preview: The heat is on as new La Liga season kicks off in Spain

It has been a low-key summer for Real Madrid, whose only new face is defender David Alaba and we will have to see if Carlo Ancelotti decides to trust Gareth Bale, who is back from his loan at Tottenham.

Madrid are without Toni Kroos with a groin injury for Saturday's visit to play Alaves, while Dani Cabellos is also sidelined with an ankle ligament injury and left-back Ferland Mendy has also been struggling with a muscle problem ahead of the league opener.

Results haven't been brilliant for Ancelotti in the run up to the new campaign and if Lucas Perez and Joselu hit form in the Alaves attack, the season could kick off with a surprise.

The first round of matches in the summer comes with Spain expected to bake in the first major heatwave of the year and it will be hot in Saturday's 5pm kick-off as Osasuna face Espanyol, who return to the top flight after a season in the second division.

Osasuna look to have improved in attack with Ante Budimir signing a permanent deal and Kike Garcia joining from Eibar over the summer.

Mallorca also celebrate their return to the top flight with a home game against Betis, who travel without midfielder, Sergio Canales, with an ankle injury, while new arrival Yousouf Sabely has a muscle problem and Cristian Tello has to serve a suspension from the end of last season.

Cadiz face Levante, who have midfielder Jose Campana back in the side after he missed last season with a series of hamstring injuries, while Victor Chust could go straight into the Cadiz side after his loan deal from Real Madrid.

Sunday's big game sees FC Barcelona at home to Real Sociedad as Barca start the post-Leo Messi era.