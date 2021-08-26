Kane confirms staying at Tottenham this season

The 28-year-old had said at the end of last season that he wanted to leave the north London club in order to try and win silverware and he was linked to a move to Manchester City.

However, despite Kane insisting he has a gentleman's agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave, Spurs dug their heels in and turned down an offer of 100 million pounds (about 137 million U.S. dollars) in June from the team coached by Pep Guardiola.

The news ends Manchester City's chase to sign Kane for this season, but with Gabriel Jesus the only specialist striker at the club, they are now likely to turn their attention elsewhere in their hunt for a specialist goal scorer.