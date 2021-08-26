Kane confirms staying at Tottenham this season

England captain Harry Kane has said that he will stay with Tottenham this season after a move to Premier League champions Manchester City fell through.
The striker, who returned to action as a second half substitute in Tottenham's 1-0 win away to Wolverhampton at the weekend, confirmed the news that ends one of the on-off transfer sagas of the summer on social media.
"It was incredible to see the reception from the Spurs fans on Sunday and to read some of the messages of support I've had in the last few weeks," wrote Kane. "I will be staying at Tottenham this summer and will be 100% focused on helping the team achieve success."
The 28-year-old had said at the end of last season that he wanted to leave the north London club in order to try and win silverware and he was linked to a move to Manchester City.
However, despite Kane insisting he has a gentleman's agreement with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to allow him to leave, Spurs dug their heels in and turned down an offer of 100 million pounds (about 137 million U.S. dollars) in June from the team coached by Pep Guardiola.
The news ends Manchester City's chase to sign Kane for this season, but with Gabriel Jesus the only specialist striker at the club, they are now likely to turn their attention elsewhere in their hunt for a specialist goal scorer.
