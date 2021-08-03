Harry Kane fails to report back for pre-season with Tottenham as transfer saga continues

The move looks like an attempt by the player to force his way out of the club after saying he wanted to leave in May, explaining that he wanted to be at a club who can challenge to win major titles.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea were all thought to be interested, with Premier League Champions Manchester City thought to have had an offer of 100 million pounds (around 140 million U.S. dollars) rejected by the London based club.

Tottenham valued the 28-year-old at around 120 million pounds but president Daniel Levy is a man known for driving a hard bargain when it comes to selling the club's main assets and with Kane having a contract with Tottenham until 2024, Levy holds most of the cards in his hands.