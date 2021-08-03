Wednesday, August 04, 2021

life

Harry Kane fails to report back for pre-season with Tottenham as transfer saga continues

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Harry Kane fails to report back for...

Harry Kane seems to have deliberately avoided reporting to Tottenham Hotspur as several clubs are chasing after him.

England captain Harry Kane is seemingly increasing the pressure on his club to allow him to leave after failing to report back for pre-season training with Tottenham on Monday.

Kane should have reported to Tottenham's training ground for tests of assessing fitness and medical check to see if he was infected by COVID-19 after leading England to the final of the European Championships this summer.
 

The move looks like an attempt by the player to force his way out of the club after saying he wanted to leave in May, explaining that he wanted to be at a club who can challenge to win major titles.

Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea were all thought to be interested, with Premier League Champions Manchester City thought to have had an offer of 100 million pounds (around 140 million U.S. dollars) rejected by the London based club.

Tottenham valued the 28-year-old at around 120 million pounds but president Daniel Levy is a man known for driving a hard bargain when it comes to selling the club's main assets and with Kane having a contract with Tottenham until 2024, Levy holds most of the cards in his hands.

As the product of Tottenham's youth system, Kane has scored an impressive 221 goals in 336 appearances for the club since his first team debut in the Europa League in August 2011.

Meanwhile, Manchester City is keen to strengthen their squad after losing last season's Champions League final to Chelsea and the departure of veteran striker Kun Aguero after his contract expired.

The club coached by Pep Guardiola are also thought to have offered around 100 million pounds for Aston Villa's England international midfielder, Jack Grealish. 

Published : August 03, 2021

By : xinhua

Related News

Patty, Ariya hit trouble in Thai quest for Olympic golf medal

Published : August 04, 2021

Factors that contribute to false rapid test results

Published : August 04, 2021

Only 15% of netizens interested in Olympics, with majority following Covid situation

Published : August 04, 2021

Day 11 roundup: Thompson-Herah repeats golden double as China remains atop medal standings

Published : August 04, 2021

Latest News

Patty, Ariya hit trouble in Thai quest for Olympic golf medal

Published : August 04, 2021

Bangkok rolls out 24-hour Covid hotlines in all 50 districts

Published : August 04, 2021

Thai fruit exports soar in first half of 2021

Published : August 04, 2021

NESDC launches ‘Shared Kitchen’ project for Covid relief

Published : August 04, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.