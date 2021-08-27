Chelsea midfielder Jorginho named UEFA Mens Player of the Year

The Italian collected 175 points from the jury composed of coaches and journalists from Europe, beating Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City (167 points) and Chelsea's French international N'Golo Kante (160 points) to win the award.

Thomas Tuchel, Jorginho's manager in Chelsea was rewarded as UEFA Men's Coach of the Year. The 47-year-old German led the Blues to defeat Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas from Barcelona women's team was named UEFA Women's Player of the Year and her club coach Lluis Cortes was voted UEFA Women's Coach of the Year.