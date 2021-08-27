Friday, August 27, 2021

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho named UEFA Mens Player of the Year

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho voted UEFA Mens Player of the Year on Wednesday.

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has been named UEFA Men's Player of the Year as the Italian won two major trophies in the 2020-21 season.

The announcement was made on Wednesday at the UEFA Champions League group stage draw held in Istanbul, Turkey.

Jorginho, 29, won the UEFA Champions League with Chelsea before he played an important role in Italy's winning journey at the Euro 2020 this summer.

The Italian collected 175 points from the jury composed of coaches and journalists from Europe, beating Belgium midfielder Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City (167 points) and Chelsea's French international N'Golo Kante (160 points) to win the award.

Thomas Tuchel, Jorginho's manager in Chelsea was rewarded as UEFA Men's Coach of the Year. The 47-year-old German led the Blues to defeat Premier League champions Manchester City in the Champions League final.

Spanish midfielder Alexia Putellas from Barcelona women's team was named UEFA Women's Player of the Year and her club coach Lluis Cortes was voted UEFA Women's Coach of the Year.

