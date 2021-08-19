Lukaku returns to Chelsea, vows to live up to record transfer fee

The forward could make his first appearance of his second stage at the club at home against Arsenal and believes that playing for Inter Milan, after also being at Everton and Manchester United in the Premier League, has added an extra dimension to his game.

"The spaces are tighter (in Italy), it's more technical and tactical, and that helped me a lot. The English game is different, but for me, it's not something new. I think I've learned much more about myself, setting higher standards."

Lukaku also praised Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta, saying, "he is a great captain. When I was in quarantine (after arriving in the UK), he was already messaging me and helping me to find a house."

"He is a leader and there are many other players with a big personality in the dressing room. I am a player that likes to connect with people and make them feel comfortable to give them confidence. The players we have are worth it and they showed that last season," said the striker, who believes Chelsea's Champions League success last season shows they can challenge for the Premier League this time around.