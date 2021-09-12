Songkhla pattern wins Batik City costume design competition

The first runner-up was Panupong Khamdee, who used fabric patterns from Batik Derara, Saloma Patek and Dee Na Thap to create a piece under the concept "More in More" by bringing impressions from Hari Raya, the Muslim New Year, to the design.

The second runner-up award went to Leeta Chalitanattakul, who took the history of the fabric from the Kae Phatik entrepreneur to design it under the concept “The beauty of the blind”.

Two other consolation prizes were awarded: to Naphasorn Panichpat, who blended fabric patterns from Raya batik, Kae batik and Adunan batik under the concept of "Ocean Currents", and to Woranon Wongkitisophon, who took the fabric pattern from Adunan batik to create the concept of "Birth of Southern Thailand".

Itthiphol congratulated the five winners and hoped that the work of all contestants would spark the use of Thai fabrics from the southern border provinces in a more contemporary form. It is also helping to preserve the national cultural heritage and promote the value of beautiful Thai fabrics and long-standing cultural heritage.

Watch the Fashion Video works from 15 finalists on www.ocac.go.th or YouTube and Facebook of Office of Contemporary Art and Culture.