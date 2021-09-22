Second dose of Johnson & Johnson vaccine increases protection against covid-19, maker says

Those booster shots also generated additional antibodies, molecules churned out by the immune system to help fight off infections.

"It's very exciting news," said Vanderbilt University Medical Center infectious-diseases and preventive medicine professor William Schaffner, though he cautioned not all the data have been seen and that information must be reviewed by the Food and Drug Administration before recommendations can be made.

"The people who received J & J have been a little concerned that they've been left in the shade, when it comes to repeat vaccination," Schaffner said. These results, as presented, seem encouraging that those vaccine recipients might "expect a booster in their future."

Under the FDA's emergency use authorization, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is given as a single dose, unlike the two shots required for full immunization with the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines.