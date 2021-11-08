BG Pathum United conquers Buriram United on Saturday

The "Thunder Castle" is still being the leader of the scoreboard with 25 points, but only two points higher than the "Bangkok Angel" Bangkok United.

The weekend results are as follow:

Saturday (November 6)

Nong Bua Pitchaya-Chiangmai United: 3-1

BG Pathum United-Buriram United: 1-0

Chiangrai United-Bangkok United: 0-4

Khon Kaen United-Police Tero: 1-1

Sunday (November 7)