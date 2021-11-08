BG Pathum United conquers Buriram United on Saturday

BG Pathum United gained a victory goal from Andres Tunez, a Venezuelan footballer who earlier played for Buriram United between 2014 and 2020.
The "Thunder Castle" is still being the leader of the scoreboard with 25 points, but only two points higher than the "Bangkok Angel" Bangkok United.
The weekend results are as follow:
Saturday (November 6)
Sunday (November 7)
Thai League 1 matches can be caught live at either the Nation Thailand website or via AIS Play.
Published : November 08, 2021
By : THE NATION
