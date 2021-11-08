Fri, November 19, 2021

life

BG Pathum United conquers Buriram United on Saturday

The highlight of the Thai League 1’s matches last weekend (November 6-7) was "The Rabbits" BG Pathum United beating seven-time champion Buriram United with a 1-0 score on Saturday.

BG Pathum United gained a victory goal from Andres Tunez, a Venezuelan footballer who earlier played for Buriram United between 2014 and 2020.

The "Thunder Castle" is still being the leader of the scoreboard with 25 points, but only two points higher than the "Bangkok Angel" Bangkok United.

The weekend results are as follow:

Saturday (November 6)

  • Nong Bua Pitchaya-Chiangmai United: 3-1 
  • BG Pathum United-Buriram United: 1-0
  • Chiangrai United-Bangkok United: 0-4 
  • Khon Kaen United-Police Tero: 1-1 

Sunday (November 7)

  • Ratchaburi-Prachuap: 2-0
  • Nakhon Ratchasima-Port: 3-1 
  • Muang Thong United-Suphanburi: 2-1 
  • Chonburi-Samut Prakan City: 2-1 

Thai League 1 matches can be caught live at either the Nation Thailand website or via AIS Play.

Published : November 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

