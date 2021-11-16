Fri, November 19, 2021

life

Global Nubia crowns Lalisa ‘Queen of KPop’

Lalisa “Lisa” Manoban, the only Thai member of K-pop band Blackpink, was named the “Queen of KPop” at the Global Nubia Awards 2021 on Sunday.

The award was based on votes collected from fans from 83 countries, including Thailand, Japan, Indonesia, the US, Brazil, South Korea and Singapore.

Lisa had to compete against other contenders such as TWICE’s Tzuyu, IU, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, CL, Red Velvet’s Irene, as well as her fellow band members Jennie and Rosé.

The Global Nubia Awards is a yearly event organised by Britain’s Nubia Magazine, which works to showcase modern culture.

The top winners this year were Dua Lipa and Harry Styles, with Little Mix being named best band and Cardi B best hip hop or R&B artist.

 

Published : November 16, 2021

By : THE NATION

