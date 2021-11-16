Global Nubia crowns Lalisa ‘Queen of KPop’

Lisa had to compete against other contenders such as TWICE’s Tzuyu, IU, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa, CL, Red Velvet’s Irene, as well as her fellow band members Jennie and Rosé.

The Global Nubia Awards is a yearly event organised by Britain’s Nubia Magazine, which works to showcase modern culture.

The top winners this year were Dua Lipa and Harry Styles, with Little Mix being named best band and Cardi B best hip hop or R&B artist.