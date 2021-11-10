Cultural complex for Buriram’s teenagers with Lisa

For the ceremony, students from Non Suwan Pitayakom school perform Thai traditional dance and K-pop dance. Also, Blackpink's hit song also will be performed by cover dance team 'UZI'.

H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-heon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand said, "K-pop song 'Lalisa', which smashed the world, comes from both Korea's Soft Power and Thai traditional culture" and "The active cultural exchange of Korea and Thailand will generate global competitiveness, and the embassy of the republic of Korea and The Korean Cultural Center Thailand will support for it", by his congratulatory speech.

'Lisa' mentioned, "I hope this opportunity provides precious memory and great lessons to grow for students" on the special video message for this ceremony.

