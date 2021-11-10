Fri, November 19, 2021

life

Cultural complex for Buriram’s teenagers with Lisa

  • Home
  • »
  • life
  • »
  • Cultural complex for Buriram’s teen...

- KOFICE made culture education environment for Thai schools with YG entertainment - Korean Cultural Center in Thailand promised continuous support of Korean culture program

To the secondary school in Buriram Province, which Blackpink's member 'Lisa' was born, Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) and YG Entertainment provide 'Cultural complex (creative room)' and 'Multimedia room'. Its signboard hanging ceremony will hold on November 11th at Non Suwan Pitayakom school in Buriram, and both facilities will help Thai students to learn K-pop song and dance. 

On November 11th at 3:15pm, around 100 persons, including H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-heon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand, Mr. Anupong Suksomnit, Deputy Governor of Buriram Province and 40 students from Non Suwan Pitayakom school, attend the ceremony.  

Prior to the ceremony, the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand (KCC Thailand) hosts the K-pop vocal class for students, by Kevin Yoon, the vocal trainer in YG Entertainment. Also, KOFICE operates the first class of 'K-pop dance academy', which will be continued until November 22nd. 
 

For the ceremony, students from Non Suwan Pitayakom school perform Thai traditional dance and K-pop dance. Also, Blackpink's hit song also will be performed by cover dance team 'UZI'. 

 

H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-heon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand said, "K-pop song 'Lalisa', which smashed the world, comes from both Korea's Soft Power and Thai traditional culture" and "The active cultural exchange of Korea and Thailand will generate global competitiveness, and the embassy of the republic of Korea and The Korean Cultural Center  Thailand will support for it", by his congratulatory speech.

 

'Lisa' mentioned, "I hope this opportunity provides precious memory and great lessons to grow for students" on the special video message for this ceremony.

For the ceremony, students from Non Suwan Pitayakom school perform Thai traditional dance and K-pop dance. Also, Blackpink's hit song also will be performed by cover dance team 'UZI'. 

 

H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-heon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand said, "K-pop song 'Lalisa', which smashed the world, comes from both Korea's Soft Power and Thai traditional culture" and "The active cultural exchange of Korea and Thailand will generate global competitiveness, and the embassy of the republic of Korea and The Korean Cultural Center  Thailand will support for it", by his congratulatory speech.

 

'Lisa' mentioned, "I hope this opportunity provides precious memory and great lessons to grow for students" on the special video message for this ceremony.

Related News

Published : November 10, 2021

By : THE NATION

Related News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

New analyses of two AZD7442 Covid-19 Phase III trials in high-risk populations confirm robust efficacy and long-term prevention

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Ministry of Public Health partners with Kenan Foundation Asia and Organon Thailand to remodel demographic structure towards sustainable and inclusive society

Published : Nov 19, 2021

11-month-old baby snowboarder sweeps internet in China

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Latest News

Prom snatches second Thailand Mixed title

Published : Nov 19, 2021

SET slightly drops after rising in previous days

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Who said wild elephants cant understand humans?

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Koh Pha-gnan has a lot to offer despite the absent of its Full Moon Party

Published : Nov 19, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.