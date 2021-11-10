Cultural complex for Buriram’s teenagers with Lisa

To the secondary school in Buriram Province, which Blackpink's member 'Lisa' was born, Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE) and YG Entertainment provide 'Cultural complex (creative room)' and 'Multimedia room'. Its signboard hanging ceremony will hold on November 11th at Non Suwan Pitayakom school in Buriram, and both facilities will help Thai students to learn K-pop song and dance.
On November 11th at 3:15pm, around 100 persons, including H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-heon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand, Mr. Anupong Suksomnit, Deputy Governor of Buriram Province and 40 students from Non Suwan Pitayakom school, attend the ceremony.
Prior to the ceremony, the Korean Cultural Center in Thailand (KCC Thailand) hosts the K-pop vocal class for students, by Kevin Yoon, the vocal trainer in YG Entertainment. Also, KOFICE operates the first class of 'K-pop dance academy', which will be continued until November 22nd.
For the ceremony, students from Non Suwan Pitayakom school perform Thai traditional dance and K-pop dance. Also, Blackpink's hit song also will be performed by cover dance team 'UZI'.
H.E. Mr. LEE Wook-heon, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Thailand said, "K-pop song 'Lalisa', which smashed the world, comes from both Korea's Soft Power and Thai traditional culture" and "The active cultural exchange of Korea and Thailand will generate global competitiveness, and the embassy of the republic of Korea and The Korean Cultural Center Thailand will support for it", by his congratulatory speech.
'Lisa' mentioned, "I hope this opportunity provides precious memory and great lessons to grow for students" on the special video message for this ceremony.
Published : November 10, 2021
By : THE NATION
